Jubilant Scenes Outside Tihar Jail as Satyendar Jain Walks Free, AAP Leaders Celebrate

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was released from Tihar Jail late Friday night after 873 days of incarceration. Jubilant scenes erupted outside the prison as a large crowd of supporters gathered to celebrate his release. Jain, who played a pivotal role in reshaping Delhi’s healthcare system, was greeted by a hero’s welcome.
Leading the celebrations were Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. They arrived at the jail with a group of supporters to welcome their colleague. As Jain stepped out of the prison gates, an emotional reunion took place. He embraced Sisodia and Singh, as the crowd chanted "Satyamev Jayate." Jain was garlanded by the enthusiastic crowd, reflecting the party's solidarity with him.
Speaking to the media shortly after his release, Satyendar Jain expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Delhi. In an impassioned statement, he said, “They didn’t arrest Satyendar Jain for corruption. I was arrested to stop Arvind Kejriwal’s work. Because Satyendar was following Arvind Kejriwal’s commands—building mohalla clinics, constructing the highest number of hospital beds in the world in Delhi, working on cleaning the Yamuna—I was arrested to put an end to all of this. Now Arvind Kejriwal is out, Manish Sisodia is out, Sanjay Singh is out, and I am also out of jail. Now we will not stop. We will build mohalla clinics, we will build hospitals, we will clean the Yamuna. We will do all the work and show the world what we are capable of.”
Jain’s comments were met with cheers from the gathered crowd, reaffirming the party's determination to continue its initiatives. He also made a light-hearted remark directed at Delhi CM Atishi, stating, "Atishi ji, you will also have to go to jail, but we will continue to fight against injustice. They want to tarnish Arvind Kejriwal’s image, to show that he is just like them. But he is not like them. These politicians say, ‘Arvind Kejriwal has become like us,’ but no, he hasn’t. If he had become like them, he would have turned back, he wouldn’t have gone to jail. The ones who go to jail aren’t like that. If he were like them, he would have flipped, turned his back, and not gone to jail. Arvind Kejriwal went to jail, all his top soldiers went to jail, and the remaining ones will also go. You’ll see, everyone standing below will eventually face it. Your time will come too; one by one, everyone will have to go. This is because Arvind Kejriwal works for the common masses. He works for the underprivileged. But these people only work for a privileged two.”
Manish Sisodia also shared his joy, calling Jain’s return "a matter of great joy, our hero has returned." His sentiments were echoed by other party leaders and supporters who hailed Jain’s release as a significant victory in a protracted legal battle.
CM Atishi expressed her happiness, stating, “Truth has triumphed,” a sentiment that resonated with the emotions of the day.
Earlier, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his relief and questioned the reasons behind Jain’s prolonged incarceration. In a post on X, he wrote, “Satyendar Jain has finally been granted bail after more than two years. What was his crime? His house was raided multiple times, but not a single penny was recovered. His only fault was providing free healthcare to the people of Delhi through Mohalla Clinics. The Modi government put him behind bars to stop these services, but today, justice has been served.”