Satyendar Jain Granted Bail In Money Laundering Case After 18 Months

Citing the lengthy nature of the trial, the defence pointed out that Satyendar Jain has been in custody for over 18 months, with 108 witnesses and 5,000 pages of documents yet to be addressed. They stressed that "there is no possibility of a conclusion of the trial in the near future," and compared Jain’s situation with other high-profile cases, noting that Manish Sisodia was granted bail after 17 months in custody, while K. Kavitha secured hers in five months.