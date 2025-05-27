Judicial Shuffle: 3 Gauhati HC Judges Among 21 Transferred

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the transfer of 21 judges from various High Courts across India, including three judges from the Gauhati High Court.

As per the official information, Justice L. Jamir of the Gauhati High Court has been approved for transfer to the Calcutta High Court. Justice Manas Ranjan Pathak has been transferred to the Orissa High Court, while Justice Suman Shyam has been approved for transfer to the Bombay High Court.

Similarly, 18 other judges from different High Courts across the country have also been approved for transfer to other states' High Courts as per the Collegium's latest decision.

