Gauhati HC Flags Flaws in Foreigners Tribunals Amid Bangladeshi Crackdown

Even as Assam Police intensifies its crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, a concerning development has come to light regarding the functioning of Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in the state.

Advertisment

Due to bureaucratic complexities, the salaries of several FT members have been irregular. The issue reportedly stems from the government’s failure to designate Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) for these members, creating administrative roadblocks in processing payments.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Gauhati High Court has sought a response from the state government. During a recent hearing, the Additional Advocate General sought additional time to file a detailed reply on the issue.

The hearing also brought to light several other critical aspects. It was revealed that some of the tribunals have a notably low case disposal rate. Furthermore, the court was informed about the lack of adequate training for FT members, raising concerns about the effectiveness of their functioning.

These revelations come at a time when the role of the Foreigners Tribunals is pivotal in determining the citizenship status of individuals in Assam.

Also Read: Assam Man Detained Again Over ‘Illegal Bangladeshi’ Tag; Family Questions Citizenship Doubt