Justice (Retd.) Sudarshan Reddy Files Nomination as INDIA Alliance VP Candidate

Justice (Retd.) B. Sudarshan Reddy, former Supreme Court judge, on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential election as the joint candidate of the Opposition INDIA alliance at the Secretary-General’s office in Parliament House.
In a statement following the filing, Justice Reddy expressed gratitude to the Opposition parties for reposing faith in him and said he was entering the contest with “humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the Constitution.”
“This election is not merely about one individual. It is about reaffirming the idea of India as envisaged by our founders—an India where Parliament functions with integrity, where dissent is respected, and where institutions serve the people with independence and fairness,” he said.
Recalling his long career in public service, both as a judge and a student of law, Justice Reddy stressed that the true strength of the Republic lies in “the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity.”
Highlighting the role of the Vice President as Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, he pledged to safeguard the highest traditions of parliamentary democracy if elected. “I pledge to discharge that role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum,” he noted.
Justice Reddy also acknowledged the support of citizens who, he said, continue to inspire the struggle for justice, equality, and harmony. “With faith in our Constitution and hope in our people, I embark on this journey. May our democratic spirit continue to guide us all,” he added.
