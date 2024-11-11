Justice Sanjiv Khanna Set to Take Oath as 51st Chief Justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take the oath of office as the 51st Chief Justice of India today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He succeeds Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who retired on Sunday.
President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Justice Khanna at 10 am. The 64-year-old Justice Khanna will serve a six-month tenure, expected to conclude on May 13, 2025.
Born to former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and nephew of former Supreme Court judge H R Khanna, Justice Khanna began his legal career in 1983 with the Delhi Bar Council. He was elevated to the Delhi High Court in 2005 and later to the Supreme Court in 2019.
With expertise across constitutional law, taxation, arbitration, commercial law, and environmental law, Justice Khanna has been involved in several landmark judgments. Notably, he upheld the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), played a key role in scrapping Article 370 that granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, and led a bench that declared the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional, promoting transparency in political funding.
Justice Khanna was also part of the bench that granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the May-June Lok Sabha election, enabling him to campaign.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud became emotional on his last working day, reflecting on his tenure: "There is no greater feeling than being able to serve those in need."