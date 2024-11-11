Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna studied law at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre. Coming from a family of lawyers, he was appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court before his elevation to the Supreme Court in January 2019. During his tenure, he presided over several high-profile and politically sensitive cases, including hearing bail applications of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.