National

Justice Sanjiv Khanna To Be Sworn In As CJI On November 11

The formal proposal for Justice Khanna’s appointment came from CJI Chandrachud last week, recognizing him as the second-most senior judge in the Supreme Court.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the next Chief Justice of India on November 11
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, currently serving as a Supreme Court judge, is set to assume the role of Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 11, 2024. He will succeed CJI DY Chandrachud, who has held the position as the country's 50th chief justice.

The formal proposal for Justice Khanna’s appointment came from CJI Chandrachud last week, recognizing him as the second-most senior judge in the Supreme Court.

Union Law Minister Arun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment on X, stating, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024."

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna began his legal career after enrolling as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He initially practiced at the Tis Hazari district courts before moving on to the Delhi High Court and various tribunals.

His judicial journey saw him elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005, followed by his confirmation as a permanent judge in 2006. Justice Khanna was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019.

CJI Chandrachud Nominates Justice Sanjiv Khanna As Successor
Supreme Court
Chief Justice of India
Sanjiv Khanna
Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud
Arun Ram Meghwal

