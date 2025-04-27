"Justice Will Be Done," PM Modi Pledges to Victims’ Families in Latest 'Mann Ki Baat' Address

In a poignant address during his Mann Ki Baat radio program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. The attack, which targeted innocent civilians, has left the nation shaken. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that this heart-wrenching incident had caused widespread anguish across India, transcending regional and linguistic boundaries.

"The pain of those who lost their loved ones is shared by every Indian," said the Prime Minister, adding that the images from the attack had stirred a collective sense of outrage. He reapahalffirmed that the forces of terrorism behind such acts could not stop Kashmir’s progress, which has seen significant improvements in recent years, including thriving schools, colleges, and growing tourism.

Modi highlighted the unity of the nation in the face of this tragedy, emphasizing that 140 crore Indians stood together in condemning the attack. He stressed that India’s determination to fight terrorism would be unwavering and justice would be swiftly delivered.

Global Condemnation and Support

The Prime Minister also pointed out the global response to the attack. World leaders have condemned the act, expressing solidarity with India in its battle against terrorism. "We are not alone in this fight," said Modi, underlining the importance of global cooperation in countering terror.

Tribute to Dr. K. Kasturirangan

During the broadcast, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the late Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a leading figure in India’s space and education sectors, who recently passed away. Dr. Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief and architect of India’s National Education Policy, was lauded for his contributions to the nation’s space program and education reforms.

Modi recalled his personal interactions with Dr. Kasturirangan, who played a key role in the success of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India’s space missions. "His leadership in launching India’s first satellite, Aryabhatta, set the foundation for India’s space journey," the Prime Minister noted.

50 Years of Aryabhatta: A Milestone in India’s Space Journey

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Aryabhatta, India’s first satellite. Prime Minister Modi reflected on how far India has come since that landmark event in 1975. From launching over 100 satellites in a single mission to making history with the Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions, India has become a global leader in space exploration.

He praised the contributions of ISRO’s scientists and engineers, mentioning the growing private sector participation in India’s space endeavors. With upcoming projects like the Gaganyaan mission, India is poised for further breakthroughs in space exploration.

India’s Humanitarian Role: Operation Brahma

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted India’s global humanitarian efforts, particularly the relief operations following the earthquake in Myanmar. In Operation Brahma, India swiftly deployed rescue teams, medical aid, and engineers to assist the victims. Modi emphasized India’s commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) as exemplified by these actions.

Sachet App: Empowering Citizens for Disaster Preparedness

In a bid to enhance disaster preparedness, the Prime Minister introduced the Sachet App, developed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). This app provides real-time weather alerts and disaster warnings in regional languages, ensuring that citizens across the country remain informed and safe in times of crisis.

NRIs’ Contribution: Ethiopian Medical Aid

The Prime Minister also spoke about the selfless contributions of Indian expatriates in Ethiopia, where NRIs have been instrumental in sending children with heart conditions to India for treatment. This initiative not only provides critical medical care but also strengthens the bond between India and its global diaspora.

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: Celebrating India’s Green Initiative

In an effort to combat climate change, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the success of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, which has seen over 140 crore trees planted in the name of mothers. This initiative has garnered international recognition, with cities like Ahmedabad leading the way in increasing urban green spaces to combat global warming.

Inspiring Success Stories: Innovation in Agriculture

In his speech, the Prime Minister shared inspiring stories of innovation in agriculture. He mentioned the successful cultivation of apples in Karnataka’s Bagalkot and the growth of saffron in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur, which defies conventional agricultural norms. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s success in growing litchis in Kodaikanal was also highlighted as an example of agricultural resilience and innovation.

Conclusion: A Call for Unity and Progress

Prime Minister Modi concluded his address by urging all citizens to remain united in the face of challenges. He called for continued efforts toward making India a stronger, greener, and more prosperous nation, highlighting that the unity of 140 crore citizens is the country's greatest asset.

