Refugees from Pakistan Seek Shelter in Jaisalmer Amid Religious Persecution

In a heart-wrenching account of suffering, 11-year-old Anil Kumar broke down while speaking to the media about the abuse his family endured in Pakistan. "They beat us there," Anil tearfully recalled, revealing the painful reality of religious persecution his family faced. Standing beside him were his parents and younger brother, all of whom had recently crossed the border in search of refuge.

The family, who entered India on April 22, initially sought safety and relief. However, their hopes were dashed when they were told by the Indian government that they must return to Pakistan. "We have nothing left there in Pakistan, so where will we go?" Anil’s father questioned, expressing the despair that many refugees in similar situations are feeling.

On the same day, April 22, 2025, a tragic incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran Valley, where five members of The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, launched an attack on Hindu tourists, killing 26 and injuring more than 20 others.

The Eklavya Bhil Basti in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has become the first refuge for Pakistani refugees fleeing religious persecution. With approximately 1,200 residents, this settlement provides temporary shelter to those escaping violence and discrimination, especially among Pakistan’s minority Hindu community. Many refugees enter India on short-term pilgrimage visas, hoping to extend their stay once they arrive.

Another individual, Balam, who hails from Noor Hasan Shah village in Pakistan's Sindh province, is among those seeking refuge. Having sold his land to fund his family’s journey, Balam voiced his unwavering commitment to staying in India. "We will not go back to Pakistan, we will live here and die here," he said, accompanied by his wife Shehnaz and young son Vir.

For these refugees, the Eklavya Bhil Basti offers a fragile sense of security, but their future remains uncertain as they face the daunting task of navigating India's immigration and asylum process.

