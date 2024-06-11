MoS (DoNER) Sukanta Mazumdar Vows Development in NE, Addresses Manipur Issue

Sukanta Mazumdar, the newly appointed Minister of State for Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER), outlined his vision for the region shortly after assuming office on Tuesday.
Mazumdar highlighted the significant strides in overall development witnessed since the government's tenure began. He expressed intentions to collaborate with senior ministers to strategize for the next 100 days, emphasizing the commitment to continued progress.
Addressing the regional significance of North Bengal, Mazumdar referred to it as the gateway to the Northeast, underscoring its pivotal role in connecting the region with the rest of the country.
Regarding the ongoing concerns in Manipur, Mazumdar assured that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is prepared to address the issue effectively. This statement reflects the government's determination to tackle challenges in the region under a proactive approach.
Mazumdar's remarks signal a proactive stance towards regional development and addressing pertinent issues, setting the tone for future initiatives under his leadership in the DoNER ministry.