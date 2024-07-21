'Kalki 2898 AD' Sued for Allegedly Insulting Hindu Sentiments

He pointed out that Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham based on this belief. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, in an interview with ANI, expressed that the film's portrayal of religious themes was inaccurate and disrespectful, stating, "This film goes against what is described in our scriptures. This film is hurting our religious sentiments. Therefore, we have noted some objections and are waiting for a response. Playing with the sentiments of Hindus has become a pastime for filmmakers. Saints are portrayed as demons. Freedom of expression does not mean that you can play with our faith."