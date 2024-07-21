'Kalki 2898 AD' Sued for Allegedly Insulting Hindu Sentiments

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday issued a legal notice to the producers and actors of the recently released movie "Kalki 2898 AD," directed at Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian film star Prabhas, among others.
Acharya Pramod Krishnam asserted that the film has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Emphasizing India's emotional and devotional landscape, he stated, "India is a land of emotions, faith, and devotion. The values of Sanatana Dharma should not be tampered with. The scriptures of Sanatana should not be altered. Lord Kalki Narayan is at the center of our faith, considered the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu."
He pointed out that Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham based on this belief. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, in an interview with ANI, expressed that the film's portrayal of religious themes was inaccurate and disrespectful, stating, "This film goes against what is described in our scriptures. This film is hurting our religious sentiments. Therefore, we have noted some objections and are waiting for a response. Playing with the sentiments of Hindus has become a pastime for filmmakers. Saints are portrayed as demons. Freedom of expression does not mean that you can play with our faith."
The legal notice, sent by Supreme Court advocate Ujjawal Anand Sharma on behalf of Acharya Pramod, stated, "Your movie has changed the basic concept about Lord Kalki from what has been written and explained in Hindu Puranic Scriptures. The portrayal and depiction of the story of Lord Kalki is wholly inaccurate and also blatantly disrespectful to these sacred texts, which are central to the religious beliefs and practices of a vast number of devotees."
The notice further mentioned that the film's depiction of Lord Kalki could lead to confusion, misinterpretation, and subsequent erosion of the Hindu faith, causing extreme distress to the religious sentiments of Acharya Pramod and the wider Hindu community.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, "Kalki 2898 AD" is a post-apocalyptic film inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, and was released in theatres on June 27.
The controversy highlights the ongoing debate over artistic freedom and religious sensitivity in Indian cinema, with the response from the film's producers and actors to the legal notice still awaited.