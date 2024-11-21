Maoist Insurgent Killed, Security Personnel Injured in Gunfight in Odisha

A gunfight in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a region plagued by frequent clashes between government forces and Maoist insurgents, left one insurgent dead and a security personnel critically injured.

The encounter took place near MV-79 Jindalguda, located along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, where Maoist groups reportedly attempted to infiltrate the area from Chhattisgarh.

Following intelligence inputs, security forces launched a targeted operation in the region, resulting in a two-hour exchange of gunfire. During the skirmish, one insurgent was killed, while others managed to escape. A jawan sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh and was immediately rushed to the Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where his condition remains critical.

An official source confirmed, "The injured jawan is receiving critical care. The situation remains tense as search operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing Maoists."

The incident has raised fresh concerns as Malkangiri, once considered Maoist-free, faces the resurgence of insurgent activity, particularly from neighboring Chhattisgarh. In response, authorities have ramped up efforts to dismantle Maoist networks and strengthen security measures in the region.

Malkangiri has long been a stronghold for Maoist insurgents, with its dense forests and challenging terrain providing a strategic advantage for armed groups. The government's counterinsurgency initiatives continue to focus on restoring stability and safeguarding civilians from insurgent violence.

Authorities are investigating the details of the encounter as part of ongoing efforts to address the growing insurgent threat and reinforce security in the area. This incident highlights the persistent challenges faced by security forces in combating insurgency in this volatile region.