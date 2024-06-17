Kanchanjunga Collision: Railway Minister Announces End of Rescue Ops

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site in Darjeeling district on Monday and announced the completion of the rescue operations.
"Our current focus is on restoration. This is the main line. The rescue operation has been completed. This is not the time for politics. I will also meet the injured," Vaishnaw told media persons.
He also took swift action to address the situation and visited the hospital to meet with the injured victims, offering support and ensuring they received the best possible medical care.
It may be mentioned that the collision between Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174 DN) and a GFCJ Container freight train has resulted in nine fatalities. According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), among the casualties were seven passengers and two railway staff members.
Nine passengers sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at hospitals, while 32 others have minor injuries. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern for the passengers and assured that safety measures would be strengthened.
The railway authorities have also announced an ex-gratia compensation package: Rs. 10 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased, Rs. 2,50,000 for those who sustained grievous injuries, and Rs. 50,000 for individuals with minor injuries.