Kanchanjunga Collision: Railway Minister Announces End of Rescue Ops

He also took swift action to address the situation and visited the hospital to meet with the injured victims, offering support and ensuring they received the best possible medical care.

It may be mentioned that the collision between Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174 DN) and a GFCJ Container freight train has resulted in nine fatalities. According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), among the casualties were seven passengers and two railway staff members.