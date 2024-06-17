Kanchanjunga Express Mishap: What Caused Collision That Killed 15?

The devastating accident involving the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express and a freight train near New Jalpaiguri on Monday, which resulted in at least 15 casualties, was caused allegedly due to the loco pilot of the goods train jumping a signal.
The tragic collision, which occurred at around 9 am today was attributed to low visibility and has called into question the railways' automatic train protection system "Kavach" designed to prevent accidents caused by Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD).
Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha stated that five fatalities occurred in the incident, although certain local accounts from railway officials indicated that the number of casualties could potentially be as high as 15.
She explained that the destruction was primarily confined to a guard's coach and two parcel vans of the Kanchanjungha Express. Consequently, due to the relatively isolated impact on these three coaches, the passenger coach was largely spared from significant damage.
The incident, which took place at 8:55 am, left several passengers injured. Police officials reported that at least 60 people were injured. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the site at 11 am, and efforts to clear the debris using a gas cutter began shortly thereafter. Local ambulances were arranged to transport the injured to nearby medical facilities.
A control desk was established at Rangapani station by Sealdah Eastern Railway to assist those affected. Senior Ticket Collector Raju Prashad Yadav stated, "We haven't received any calls yet. Two women had come to inquire." Authorities have also provided helpline numbers for further assistance.
A rescue train was dispatched by railway authorities to transport stranded passengers to Sealdah. One of the passengers, who was traveling in the B1 coach, recounted the harrowing experience, "I was travelling in B1 coach when the train was hit. I have been rescued; I have suffered an injury on my head."
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced enhanced ex-gratia compensation for the victims: Rs 10 lakhs for the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakhs for the grievously injured, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and sadness on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchanjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated."
Railway Minister Vaishnaw also commented on the incident, calling it unfortunate. He posted on X, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site." The minister is expected to visit the accident site to review the situation.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences, stating on X, "The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operations."