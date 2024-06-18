Kanchanjunga Collision: Several Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled & Diverted

Meanwhile, the trains that have been diverted today are:

20504 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 17.06.2024

13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express of 17.06.2024

12523 New Jalpaiguri – New Delhi Superfast Express of 18.06.2024

01066 Agartala- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Special of 16.06.2024

13281 Dibrugarh- Rajendra Nagar Terminal Express of 17.06.2024

15903 Dibrugarh- Chandigarh Express of 17.06.2024

05656 Guwahati- Jammu Tawi Express of 17.06.2024

05610 Guwahati-Hadapsar Super Fast Special of 17.06.2024

04679 Guwahati- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special of 17.06.2024

15909 Dibrugarh- Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express of 17.06.2024

12042 New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Shatabdi Express of 18.06.2024

12345 Howrah- Guwahati Saraighat Express of 17.06.2024

13141 Sealdah – New Alipurduar Teesta Torsha Express of 17.06.2024

15657 Delhi Jn- Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail of 16.06.2024

15961 Howrah- Dibrugarh Kamrup Express of 17.06.2024

13147 Sealdah - Bamanhat Uttarbanga Express of 17.06.2024

12343 Sealdah - Haldibari Darjeeling Mail of 17.06.2024

12377 Sealdah- New Alipurduar Padatik Express of 17.06.2024

15078 Gomti Nagar- Kamakhya Express of 17.06.2024

15625 Deoghar- Agartala Express of 17.06.2024

12506 Anand Vihar Terminal- Kamakhya Northeast Express of 17.06.2024

15904 Chandigarh- Dibrugarh Express of 16.06.2024