Kanchanjunga Collision: Several Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled & Diverted

Following the Kanchanjunga Express train collision, several trains have been canceled, diverted and rescheduled on Tuesday, official reports from the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways said.

According to an official release from the Northeast Frontier Railways, five trains have been canceled for today. The cancelled trains are:

15719 Katihar – Siliguri Intercity Express of 18.06.24

15720 Siliguri – Katihar Intercity Express of 18.06.24

12042 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express of 18.06.2024

12041 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express of 18.06.24

15724 Siliguri – Jogbani Intercity Express of 18.06.24

Further, New Jalpaiguri to New Delhi Superfast Express train number 12523 has been rescheduled to leave at 12.00 hrs, as per the release by NF Railways.

Meanwhile, the trains that have been diverted today are:

20504 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 17.06.2024

13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express of 17.06.2024

12523 New Jalpaiguri – New Delhi Superfast Express of 18.06.2024

01066 Agartala- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Special of 16.06.2024

13281 Dibrugarh- Rajendra Nagar Terminal Express of 17.06.2024

15903 Dibrugarh- Chandigarh Express of 17.06.2024

05656 Guwahati- Jammu Tawi Express of 17.06.2024

05610 Guwahati-Hadapsar Super Fast Special of 17.06.2024

04679 Guwahati- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special of 17.06.2024

15909 Dibrugarh- Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express of 17.06.2024

12042 New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Shatabdi Express of 18.06.2024

12345 Howrah- Guwahati Saraighat Express of 17.06.2024

13141 Sealdah – New Alipurduar Teesta Torsha Express of 17.06.2024

15657 Delhi Jn- Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail of 16.06.2024

15961 Howrah- Dibrugarh Kamrup Express of 17.06.2024

13147 Sealdah - Bamanhat Uttarbanga Express of 17.06.2024

12343 Sealdah - Haldibari Darjeeling Mail of 17.06.2024

12377 Sealdah- New Alipurduar Padatik Express of 17.06.2024

15078 Gomti Nagar- Kamakhya Express of 17.06.2024

15625 Deoghar- Agartala Express of 17.06.2024

12506 Anand Vihar Terminal- Kamakhya Northeast Express of 17.06.2024

15904 Chandigarh- Dibrugarh Express of 16.06.2024

The railway authorities also stated that the Down Line near the New Jalpaiguri Junction have been restored at 07:30 hours of June 18.

Kanchenjunga Express Train Reaches Destination Sealdah in Kolkata
Northeast Frontier Railway
Kanchenjunga collision

