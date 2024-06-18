Kanchanjunga Collision: Several Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled & Diverted

Following the Kanchanjunga Express train collision, several trains have been canceled, diverted and rescheduled on Tuesday, official reports from the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways said.
According to an official release from the Northeast Frontier Railways, five trains have been canceled for today. The cancelled trains are:
15719 Katihar – Siliguri Intercity Express of 18.06.24
15720 Siliguri – Katihar Intercity Express of 18.06.24
12042 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express of 18.06.2024
12041 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express of 18.06.24
15724 Siliguri – Jogbani Intercity Express of 18.06.24
Further, New Jalpaiguri to New Delhi Superfast Express train number 12523 has been rescheduled to leave at 12.00 hrs, as per the release by NF Railways.
Meanwhile, the trains that have been diverted today are:
20504 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 17.06.2024
13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express of 17.06.2024
12523 New Jalpaiguri – New Delhi Superfast Express of 18.06.2024
01066 Agartala- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Special of 16.06.2024
13281 Dibrugarh- Rajendra Nagar Terminal Express of 17.06.2024
15903 Dibrugarh- Chandigarh Express of 17.06.2024
05656 Guwahati- Jammu Tawi Express of 17.06.2024
05610 Guwahati-Hadapsar Super Fast Special of 17.06.2024
04679 Guwahati- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special of 17.06.2024
15909 Dibrugarh- Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express of 17.06.2024
12042 New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Shatabdi Express of 18.06.2024
12345 Howrah- Guwahati Saraighat Express of 17.06.2024
13141 Sealdah – New Alipurduar Teesta Torsha Express of 17.06.2024
15657 Delhi Jn- Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail of 16.06.2024
15961 Howrah- Dibrugarh Kamrup Express of 17.06.2024
13147 Sealdah - Bamanhat Uttarbanga Express of 17.06.2024
12343 Sealdah - Haldibari Darjeeling Mail of 17.06.2024
12377 Sealdah- New Alipurduar Padatik Express of 17.06.2024
15078 Gomti Nagar- Kamakhya Express of 17.06.2024
15625 Deoghar- Agartala Express of 17.06.2024
12506 Anand Vihar Terminal- Kamakhya Northeast Express of 17.06.2024
15904 Chandigarh- Dibrugarh Express of 16.06.2024
The railway authorities also stated that the Down Line near the New Jalpaiguri Junction have been restored at 07:30 hours of June 18.