Kanchanjunga Express Train Reaches Destination Sealdah in Kolkata

The devastating accident involving the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express and a freight train near New Jalpaiguri on Monday, which resulted in at least 9 casualties, was caused allegedly due to the loco pilot of the goods train jumping a signal.

The tragic collision, which occurred at around 9 am today was attributed to low visibility and has called into question the railways' automatic train protection system "Kavach" designed to prevent accidents caused by Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD).