Statutory Inquiry into Kanchanjunga Express Collision Begins on June 19

The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Northeast Frontier Railway of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri Janak Kumar Garg will hold a statutory inquiry in connection with the occurrence of rear-end collision between Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174 DN) and a GFCJ Container freight train.
The inquiry will be held at the ADRM/NJP's chamber from 10 am onwards on June 19. The inquiry may also be extended if required, a press communiqué stated.
Public having knowledge relating to the incident and any other matter connected there with may appear and tender evidence at the inquiry on the dates mentioned above or write to the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Northern Circle, Safadar Jung Railway Station Building, Chankya Puri, New Delhi-110021.
It may be mentioned that, the collision between Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174 DN) and a GFCJ Container freight train has resulted in nine fatalities. According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), among the casualties were seven passengers and two railway staff members.
The incident has prompted an urgent response from authorities to ensure the well-being of passengers and address safety concerns in the aftermath of the tragic collision.