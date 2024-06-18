Statutory Inquiry into Kanchanjunga Express Collision Begins on June 19

It may be mentioned that, the collision between Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174 DN) and a GFCJ Container freight train has resulted in nine fatalities. According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), among the casualties were seven passengers and two railway staff members.

The incident has prompted an urgent response from authorities to ensure the well-being of passengers and address safety concerns in the aftermath of the tragic collision.