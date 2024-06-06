Kangana Raises Alarm Over Increasing Militancy in Punjab Following Airport Attack

Bollywood actor and newly elected MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, confirmed her safety in a video following an incident at Chandigarh airport.
Ranaut narrated how she was attacked by a female Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who allegedly supported the farmers' movement in Punjab.
In her statement, the Mandi MP expressed serious concerns about the growing terrorism and militancy in Punjab, highlighting the need for effective measures to address these issues.
It is to be noted that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable has been suspended for the services. According to officials, an FIR has also been registered against her. Meanwhile, the constable, identified as Kulvinder Kaur, also gave her reaction on the matter.