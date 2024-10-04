Kangana's Gandhi Post Draws Fire from Within BJP: "Echoing Godse's Ideology?"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut is facing backlash from party leaders over a controversial social media post that many believe undermines Mahatma Gandhi's status as the Father of the Nation.
On October 2, which marks Gandhi's birth anniversary, Ranaut shared on Instagram: “Desh ke pita nahi, desh ke to laal hote hai. Dhanye hai Bharat maa ke ye laal,” translating to “the country does not have fathers; it has sons. Blessed are these sons of Mother India,” accompanied by a photo of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
This statement prompted strong criticism from Punjab BJP leaders, including Harjeet Singh Grewal, who accused Ranaut of echoing the ideology of Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse. Grewal remarked, “Kangana is articulating the ideology of Nathuram Godse... She should know that Shastri was the biggest follower of the Mahatma’s ideology.” He emphasized that Ranaut’s disrespect toward Gandhi was unacceptable, urging her to reconsider her public statements.
Former state minister Manoranjan Kalia also condemned Ranaut's comments, stating, “In her short political career, she has become habitual to making reckless comments... Her statements embarrass the party.” Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP Punjab general secretary Anil Sodhi echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that Ranaut should focus on her constituency rather than making controversial remarks on various subjects.
The Congress party has seized on this opportunity to criticize Ranaut as well, questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold her accountable for her statements.
This isn’t the first time Ranaut has stirred controversy. Previously, she has faced backlash for her remarks during the farmers’ protests and her opposition to a caste census. Following her statements, the BJP has often distanced itself from her views, indicating that they do not align with the party's stance.
In a recent public program in Mandi, Ranaut suggested that drugs were being transported from Punjab to Himachal Pradesh, a comment that further inflamed tensions. Grewal responded by highlighting that her remarks unfairly stigmatize Punjab’s youth who work hard in agriculture.
As the backlash continues, it remains to be seen how Ranaut and the BJP will navigate the fallout from her statements.