Kanjhawla Incident: Amit Shah Directs Delhi Police to Conduct Detailed Enquiry

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed his ministry to seek a detailed report from the Delhi Police over the Kanjhawla incident in which a woman's body was dragged for several kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

Following directions from Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora seeking a detailed report on the incident that took place on New Year's morning in the Kanjhawla area in outer Delhi.

Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit a detailed report to the MHA after a proper inquiry.

"Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday sought a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawla incident. Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to the MHA," a highly placed government source told ANI.

The direction came hours after, five men were arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the death of the 20-year-old woman. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling on Sunday, police said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident.

Police said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem. They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead. The body was then kept at the mortuary of the hospital.

The suspected car was also traced down and the five occupants were apprehended from their houses.