Karnataka Approves 4% Reservation for Muslim Contractors Under Amended KTPP Act

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, granting a 4% reservation in government tenders to Muslim contractors, official sources confirmed.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held on Friday at the Vidhan Sabha, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The amendment will be tabled in the ongoing assembly session before its implementation, with discussions expected on Monday.

Earlier, while presenting the Karnataka state budget on March 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that 4% of public works contracts would be reserved for Muslims under the newly classified Category-II B. The reservation applies to government procurement of goods and services, benefiting suppliers from SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B (Muslims) for contracts valued up to ₹1 crore.

e-Khata Approval for Rural Areas

In another significant decision, the Cabinet has approved the issuance of e-Khata in rural areas. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has endorsed the proposal, which, once implemented, will streamline rural revenue projects and facilitate property documentation in village areas.

Reforms in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)

The Cabinet also discussed reform measures for the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and approved the formation of a separate committee to oversee the reforms. The committee’s recommendations will be reviewed for implementation to improve the functioning of the KPSC.