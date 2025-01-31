Karnataka Police Nabs 'Most Wanted' Cyber Criminal in Guwahati

Karnataka Police, in a joint operation with Dispur police in Guwahati, arrested a key cybercrime accused from Ganeshguri area on Thursday night.

The accused, identified as Rahul Roy, was wanted in a connection with a cyber fraud case registered at a police station in Bengaluru.

According to sources, Rahul Roy had been operating a large-scale digital scam, posing as a police officer and blackmailing multiple individuals in Bengaluru. His fraudulent activities reportedly led to the extortion of a staggering Rs 3.8 crore from unsuspecting victims. As a result, he was listed as one of the most-wanted criminals by Bengaluru Cyber Cell.

Following his arrest, police have ramped up their investigation to uncover the full extent of Roy’s operations. Reports suggest that he had set up a base in Assam’s Goalpara from where he carried out these digital financial crimes.

Currently, police teams are conducting raids in Goalpara to uncover further details and also recover the looted funds.

Earlier yesterday, a similar case was reported wherein the Mumbai Police arrested Biswajit Das, a cyber criminal from Guwahati's Noonmati for allegedly running a digital extortion scam. Under his supervision, a fraudulent operation was being conducted in Mumbai, where victims were threatened with "digital arrest" to extort money.

Acting on a complaint filed by a Mumbai resident, the Mumbai Cyber Cell launched an investigation and apprehended Das from near a petrol pump in Noonmati, Guwahati. He has been taken into transit remand for further interrogation.

As per reports, Das contacted victims using the phone number 7895546797, posing as a Mumbai Crime Branch officer. He allegedly accused a retired Mumbai official of money laundering and coerced him into transferring a substantial amount.

He reportedly collected the funds into an IndusInd Bank account (No. 259387685033) and later transferred the money to multiple accounts, allegedly rented from individuals in Guwahati.

