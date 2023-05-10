Polling For Karnataka Assembly Elections Begins Today

After high-voltage campaigns, the poll battles in Karnataka reached their finality as voters will decide the fate of candidates on Wednesday. The voting in the state has begun at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
All the three major political parties in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) have put in efforts attract voters by making promises to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat assembly. In order to form a government, the majority mark is 113 seats.
According to reports, some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in today's polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara and Chikmagalur.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had exuded confidence that BJP would return to power with a full majority in the state. Shah was quoted by ANI saying, “We will win the elections by full majority or at least half a mark plus 15 seats. In these four years, Yediyurappa and Bommai's government has done a lot of work.”
The counting of votes of today's election will be done on May 13.