National

Polling For Karnataka Assembly Elections Begins Today

The counting of votes of today's election will be done on May 13.
Polling For Karnataka Assembly Elections Begins Today
Polling For Karnataka Assembly Elections Begins Today
Pratidin Time

After high-voltage campaigns, the poll battles in Karnataka reached their finality as voters will decide the fate of candidates on Wednesday. The voting in the state has begun at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

All the three major political parties in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) have put in efforts attract voters by making promises to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat assembly. In order to form a government, the majority mark is 113 seats.

According to reports, some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in today's polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara and Chikmagalur.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had exuded confidence that BJP would return to power with a full majority in the state. Shah was quoted by ANI saying, “We will win the elections by full majority or at least half a mark plus 15 seats. In these four years, Yediyurappa and Bommai's government has done a lot of work.”

The counting of votes of today's election will be done on May 13.

Polling For Karnataka Assembly Elections Begins Today
BJP Will Retain Power With Full Majority in Karnataka: Amit Shah
Congress
BJP
Karnataka
Janata Dal-Secular

No stories found.
national>>national/karnataka-assembly-election-begins-today
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com