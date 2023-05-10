Karnataka Assembly Elections: 65.69% Overall Voter Turnout Recorded
Polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections ended at 5 pm on Wednesday. An overall voter turnout of 65.69 percent was recorded till 5 pm, stated the Election Commission of India (ECI) data.
According to sources, the highest polling was recorded from Chickaballapur district at 76.64 per cent, while the BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest at 48.63 per cent. Bangalore Rural recorded 76.10 per cent polling till 5 pm, with Bagalkot trailing at 70.04 per cent and Bangalore Urban at 52.19 per cent. Further, the EC said B.B.M.P (Central) and B.B.M.P (North) recorded turnouts of 50.10 per cent and 50.02 per cent till 5pm.
The assembly polls would decide the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties. Polling for 224 Assembly constituencies began at 7 am today. In what turned out to be a high-decibel campaign phase, the incumbent BJP, Congress and the JDS went at each other and pulled out all stops and their heavyweights to woo voters.
The counting of votes will take place on May 13.