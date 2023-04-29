Karnataka Assembly Polls: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow in Bengaluru

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a mega road show in North Bengaluru to give a boost to BJP’s campaign.
In a video shared by BJP of Karnataka unit on their official Twitter handle, it could be seen that people queued up on both sides of the road to greet the prime minister showering flowers along the route as expression of their support for him.
Earlier today, PM Modi also addressed public meetings and in his rally at Belagavi, he targeted Congress saying that the party’s rule was marked by ‘scams’.
He said, “BJP is sincerely working for the poor, Dalits, backward and Banjara communities. We are working day and night for various sections. Congress is abusing Modi, Congress hates whoever works for Dalits and backward.”
On April 19, Bharatiya Janata Party released the list of star campaigners on their official Twitter handle of Karnataka unit.
As per the list, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitaraman, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be among others to campaign.
The Karnataka assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.