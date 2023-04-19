PM Modi, Assam CM to Campaign for Karnataka Assembly Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be among 40 star campaigners who will campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 10.
Bharatiya Janata Party released the list of star campaigners dated April 18 on their official Twitter handle of Karnataka unit on Wednesday.
As per the list, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitaraman, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be among others to campaign.
On April 17, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, former state chief minister Jagadish Shettar quit Bharatiya Janata Party and joined Congress party.
After joining the party, Shettar said, “Yesterday I left BJP and today I joined the Congress party. Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former chief minister and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party’s growth.”
“I was among those who organised and worked for the growth of the (BJP) party. Yes BJP gave me respect and position. I won as an MLA six times and I I thought I would be naturally fielded for the seventh time,” he said.
He stated his reasons of leaving the party saying, “I thought being a senior leader, I will get the ticket, but when I came to know that I am not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get.”
“On April 11, the party in-charge said I had not been given a ticket. He spoke to me like speaking to a child. What should I do? I got a call in the morning and I was spoken to like I am a first time MLA or aspirant. I'm hurt. I was treated badly,” he further stated.
The Karnataka assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.