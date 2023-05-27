Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Today; 24 MLAs To Be Sworn In as Ministers

The Congress party has released a list of 24 MLAs who will be taking the oath as ministers in the newly formed government led by chief minister Siddaramaiah. The oath taking ceremony is slated to take place today (Saturday).
The list of ministers to take oath includes HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, Eshwar Khandre, Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, SS Mallikarjun, Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi R Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh S Lad, NS Boseraju, Suresha BS, Madhu Bangarappa, MC Sudhakar, B Nagendra.
On Friday, CM Siddaramaiah met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.
Earlier on May 24, CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.
On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of deliberation following a landslide victory in Karnataka.
Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, along with DK Shivakumar who took oath as his deputy and the other eight ministers.
The grand old party bagged 135 seats in the elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP.