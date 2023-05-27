Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Today; 24 MLAs To Be Sworn In as Ministers

On Friday, CM Siddaramaiah met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

Earlier on May 24, CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.

On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of deliberation following a landslide victory in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, along with DK Shivakumar who took oath as his deputy and the other eight ministers.

The grand old party bagged 135 seats in the elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP.