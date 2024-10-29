Karnataka Govt Approves Internal Reservation for SCs

The Karnataka cabinet has approved internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes (SC) and decided to form a one-man commission to for recommendations.
This decision addresses longstanding demands from the marginalized SC (Left) groups, who have advocated for sub-classification to prevent more dominant SC castes from monopolizing benefits.
The state’s decision aligns with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling (August 1, 2024), permitting states to create internal sub-classifications within SC reservations based on empirical data. The government has appointed a retired High Court judge to lead a one-man commission that will make recommendations for a new reservation matrix. However, the Commission will face challenges in obtaining current population data, as the latest census data is not expected until 2026.
The sub-classification idea initially arose in 2012 from the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission, which suggested redistributing the SC community’s 15% reservation. In 2023, the previous BJP government not only increased SC and ST reservations by 2% each but also attempted an internal division of the SC reservation among four subgroups. Under this matrix, the SC (Left) group, which includes Madiga, Adi Dravida, and Bambi, would receive 6%, while the SC (Right) group, comprising Adi Karnataka Holeya and Chalavadi, would get 5.5%. ‘Touchable’ SC groups, such as Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama, would have 4.5%, with Are Alemari and Alemari (nomadic) communities receiving 1%.
The BJP’s internal reservation push failed to gain traction, costing the party the support of influential SC castes in the assembly elections. The decision to refer the matter to a new Commission has attracted criticism from the BJP, with accusations of delay tactics by the ruling party. Law Minister H.K. Patil stated, "The Commission will present its report within three months, and no new public recruitments will occur until then."