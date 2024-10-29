Karnataka Govt Approves Internal Reservation for SCs

The sub-classification idea initially arose in 2012 from the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission, which suggested redistributing the SC community’s 15% reservation. In 2023, the previous BJP government not only increased SC and ST reservations by 2% each but also attempted an internal division of the SC reservation among four subgroups. Under this matrix, the SC (Left) group, which includes Madiga, Adi Dravida, and Bambi, would receive 6%, while the SC (Right) group, comprising Adi Karnataka Holeya and Chalavadi, would get 5.5%. ‘Touchable’ SC groups, such as Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama, would have 4.5%, with Are Alemari and Alemari (nomadic) communities receiving 1%.