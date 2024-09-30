Karnataka HC Issues Interim Stay On FIR Against Nirmala Sitharaman

The Karnataka High Court has granted an interim stay until October 22, on the FIR filed against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others in connection with an alleged extortion scheme involving electoral bonds. This decision follows a petition from former state BJP president Naleen Kumar Kateel, who is also named as a co-accused in the case.
The court has also issued an interim stay on the FIR registered against Kateel, stating that he is accused of committing extortion under the guise of electoral bonds. The next hearing in the matter is set for October 22, where the court will review further proceedings.
The High Court expressed concern over the ongoing investigation, stating, "Permitting investigation even prima facie, till the statement of objection are filed by respondent, will be abuse of process of law. In that light, I deem it appropriate to interdict further investigation in the matter till the next date of hearing."
This legal battle began when a Bengaluru court ordered the registration of an FIR against Sitharaman and others, following a petition filed by Adarsh Iyer of the Janadhikar Sangharsh Parishad (JSP). The petition sought action against the Union Minister for allegedly extorting money through electoral bonds, prompting the Tilak Nagar police station in Bengaluru to initiate the FIR.