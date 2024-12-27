Karnataka Govt to Establish Research Centre Honoring Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to set up a research and study centre at Bengaluru University that will serve as a hub for students to learn about the groundbreaking economic reforms that former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh implemented during his tenure.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media on Friday, Shivakumar paid tribute to Dr. Singh's unmatched contribution to India’s development, stating, "Destiny is not in our hands, but I am proud to say that though Manmohan Singh is no more, he is still alive. His contribution to the nation can't be changed. In Bengaluru University, we are going to start a research and study centre for all students to learn about the reforms he had created for the growth of the country.”

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, leader of Janata Dal (Secular), described Dr. Singh as a "great leader," acknowledging his impact on India's political and economic landscape.

KM Chandrasekhar, the former Cabinet Secretary under Dr. Singh's government also recalled his personal relationship with the late Prime Minister.

Numerous leaders and public figures have paid their tributes to Dr. Singh, recognizing his enduring influence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh. PM Modi acknowledged Singh’s “strong imprint on our economic policy” in a social media post after the latter passed away aged 92.

Tributes flew in after the 13th Prime Minister of India passed away at AIIMS Delhi, where he was admitted this evening after his health deteriorated. According to a statement by the hospital, he was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had suddenly lost consciousness at home. His time of death was recorded at 9:51 pm.

The Government of India has declared a seven-day state mourning across India from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, following the demise of the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. During the mourning period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast at all customary locations, and all official entertainment events will remain suspended.