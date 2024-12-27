Former PM Manmohan Singh's Last Rites Scheduled for Saturday

The Government of India has declared a seven-day state mourning across India from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2024. Dr. Singh passed away at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi earlier today. During the mourning period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast at all customary locations, and all official entertainment events will remain suspended.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited the late leader's residence in Delhi to pay their respects. Dr. Singh’s mortal remains were transported to his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday.

Congress leader KC Venugopal announced that Dr. Manmohan Singh's last rites would take place in New Delhi on Saturday, with an official statement on the arrangements to be released soon. His body will be placed for the public to pay their last respects before the funeral.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, one of India’s most respected leaders, served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s economic and political landscape.