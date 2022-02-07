Karnataka: Hijab-Wearing Students Allowed In Campus, Will Be Seated Separately

The government PU College in the Kundapura area of Udupi district in Karnataka allowed the entry of students wearing hijab on Monday.

The students will however be seated in separate classrooms, reported ANI. The additional superintendent of police in Udupi, ST Siddalingappa was quoted by the news agency as saying that the situation was in under control in Kundapura and students were being allowed to enter the college campus even with their hijabs.

"There is no law and order situation in Kundapur," he further said.

Muslim students have been staging a sit-in protest outside the college since Friday after the principal of the institution denied entry to those wearing hijab, a headcover generally worn by Muslim women.

The move further met with counter-protests by other students who came to the campus wearing saffron shawls. They asserted that they will continue wearing shawls in hijab-wearing women were allowed in the classes.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted to the development on Monday by tweeting, “Breaking news from Karnataka, or heart-breaking news? Since when is religious segregation permitted in our country for secular activities like general education? Does this college have no copy of the Constitution?”

The pre-university education board released a circular on Saturday stating that the students would be allowed to only wear the uniform approved by the administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in the campus.

Two people were arrested earlier in the day for carrying a knife near the protesting students. Siddalingappa said, “Two persons have been arrested, and three others are absconding. We are trying to trace them. One of them was in possession of a knife. They are not locals, and hail from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation”.

ALSO READ: All Covid-19 Restrictions To Be Lifted From Feb 15: CM Sarma