Karnataka IT Firms Seek 14-Hour Workdays; Employees Call It Inhumane

In a controversial move, IT firms in Karnataka have proposed extending employee working hours to 14 per day, including 12 regular hours and 2 hours of overtime. This proposal, aimed at being incorporated into an amendment of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, has sparked significant opposition from employees.
Currently, labor laws in Karnataka permit up to 12 hours of work per day (10 regular hours plus 2 hours of overtime). The proposed change would allow IT/ITeS/BPO sector employees to work beyond these limits, up to a maximum of 125 hours in a three-month period.
The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has vehemently opposed the proposal, calling it inhumane. The union argues that extending working hours will lead to job losses, as companies might shift from a three-shift system to a two-shift system, potentially resulting in one-third of the workforce losing their jobs. They also highlight concerns about health impacts, citing a KCCI report that 45% of IT employees are already suffering from mental health issues, and 55% are experiencing physical health problems. The union warns that longer working hours will exacerbate these issues.
KITU has criticized the state government for appearing to prioritize corporate profit over employee well-being, urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider the proposal. The government has held an initial meeting to discuss the proposal, and further decisions are expected to be made soon, with the proposal likely to be reviewed by the cabinet.
The ongoing debate underscores the tension between corporate demands and worker rights, raising critical questions about the balance between productivity and employee welfare.