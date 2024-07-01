More Firepower To Army as Indian Firm Unveils Explosive 'Game Changer'

Economic Explosives Ltd, a subsidiary of the Nagpur-based Solar Industries, has developed three innovative explosive formulations that could significantly enhance defence capabilities and will be a “game changer” for our armed forces.
"The three new explosive formulations can be game changers for our armed forces due to their substantial increase in firepower and explosive effect," Solar Industries officials stated.
"The performance of any explosive is measured in terms of TNT equivalence. Explosives with higher TNT equivalence have more lethality and destructive power. Conventional explosives, like DENTEX/TORPEX, which are used in conventional warheads, aerial bombs and many other ammunitions worldwide have the TNT equivalence of 1.25-1.30," officials further added.
One of the new formulations, SEBEX 2, is noted for delivering a much more powerful blast effect compared to any currently available solid explosive. The company explained that SEBEX 2 has outperformed competitors in terms of explosive yield.
Founded in 1995 by Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal, the Solar Group has grown into a globally recognized manufacturer of industrial-grade explosives. According to its website, it became the first Indian company to surpass an annual production of 300,000 MT of explosives.
Leveraging its extensive experience in industrial-grade explosives, the Solar Group also serves the defence sector, offering an "innovative edge" rooted in a strategic blend of skilled manpower and technological expertise.