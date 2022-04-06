Guwahati: Zomato Delivery Partners Protest Demanding Hike In Pay

Food delivery service Zomato may be suspended in Guwahati indefinitely with delivery partners protesting against the company’s policies and payouts.

Delivery partners cried foul as they protested against the company’s ‘cheating’ in Guwahati’s Chachal locality.

Over a hundred delivery partners gathered to protest the food delivery major’s latest company policies. They removed the ‘Zomato’ T-shirts that they were wearing in protest.

Delivery partners had announced on Tuesday that they might shut down their services in Guwahati in a protest against the company.

Shutting down of Zomato is likely to cause inconvenience for a certain section of people who depend on the delivered food for their daily meals.

Delivery partners have been demanding a hike in incentives with fuel prices getting hiked along with prices of essential commodities rising.