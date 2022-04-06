Guwahati: Zomato Delivery Partners Protest Demanding Hike In Pay

Food delivery service Zomato may be suspended in Guwahati indefinitely with delivery partners protesting against the company’s policies and payouts.
Delivery partners cried foul as they protested against the company’s ‘cheating’ in Guwahati’s Chachal locality.
Over a hundred delivery partners gathered to protest the food delivery major’s latest company policies. They removed the ‘Zomato’ T-shirts that they were wearing in protest.
Delivery partners had announced on Tuesday that they might shut down their services in Guwahati in a protest against the company.
Shutting down of Zomato is likely to cause inconvenience for a certain section of people who depend on the delivered food for their daily meals.
Delivery partners have been demanding a hike in incentives with fuel prices getting hiked along with prices of essential commodities rising.
Protestors warned the company that if their payout was not raised, they will suspend services in the city.
Accusing the company of exploitation, a protesting partner said that the company started charging them all of a sudden.
The new rate card was hampering their lives at low-cost income and with no incentives that they used to receive earlier, the partner said.
He said that earlier they used to earn around Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 including incentives daily after working for about 14 hours on a regular basis.
Since the introduction of the new rate card, their incomes have dived to around Rs 300 to Rs 400, making it difficult to survive, they protested.
Protesters said that they will continue to protest till their demands were not met.
Notably, Zomato had earlier faced severe backlash after announcing '10 minute deliveries' with users on social media questioning delivery personnel's safety and wellbeing.