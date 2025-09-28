Karur Stampede: CM Stalin Terms Incident “Horrific”, Announces Inquiry and Compensation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed grief over the tragic stampede in Karur, describing the incident as “horrific” and beyond words.

Speaking on the incident, he said, "So far, 39 people have died. In the history of our state, never had such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party, and such a tragedy should never happen in the future either. Currently, 51 people are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. With a heavy heart, I pay homage to those who have lost their lives. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to those who were injured. I have ordered the formation of an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge."

The tragedy unfolded during a public event of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, where thousands had gathered. According to Tamil Nadu DGP G. Venkatraman, 38 people initially lost their lives, a toll that later rose to 39 as critically injured victims succumbed to their injuries.

Following the incident, Stalin rushed to Karur, travelling via Trichy from Chennai. He visited the Government Medical College and Hospital to meet and console the injured. The Chief Minister reassured families that the government would stand with them in their hour of grief and promised all necessary assistance.

The state government ordered a Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to probe the circumstances that led to the stampede. Authorities also confirmed that a case had been registered and that investigations were underway to identify lapses in crowd management.

Union Minister Dr L. Murugan expressed concern over the tragedy, terming the news from Karur “deeply worrying.” He said he had been in touch with the District Collector and instructed BJP leaders to extend all possible help to the affected families.

Tamil actor Vishal also expressed his shock and grief over the incident, calling it “heartwrenching and totally not right.” He urged Vijay’s party to provide compensation to the families of the deceased and stressed the importance of ensuring stricter safety measures in future political rallies.

The Karur stampede has left the state in mourning, raising serious questions about crowd control and safety at large political gatherings.

