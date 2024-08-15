Kashmir Lights Up in Tricolour for I-Day, Marks 5 Years Post Article 370

Five years since the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir has undergone significant transformations. Once a hub of separatist activity, the streets of Srinagar are now adorned with tricolour lighting, reflecting the region's enthusiasm for India's 78th Independence Day on August 15.
The move to revoke Article 370 has brought about improved security, increased tourism, and a sense of unity among Kashmir's residents. It has ushered in what many describe as a "new era of peace, development, and prosperity." Kashmiris, holding the tricolour, aspire to be part of the growth story of a resurgent India.
Since August 5, 2019, there has been a marked improvement in daily life in the region. Schools, colleges, and universities remained open during the summer, contrasting with past years when stone-pelting incidents and strikes were commonplace.
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, during his recent visit to Kashmir, remarked that "Kashmir is moving ahead in the direction of peace."
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the Lok Sabha in July that "80 per cent of deaths have been reduced compared to when the Congress was in power." He also noted that "at least 200 terrorists have been killed by the Indian Army since the abrogation of Article 370."
Tourism in Kashmir has seen an unprecedented surge, with record numbers of visitors in 2023 and 2024. According to government statistics, 1,08,41,009 tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir from January to June 2024, following 2,11,24,674 tourists in 2023—an all-time high. The region is emerging as a hub for adventure and golf tourism, with previously unknown locations like Gurez, Keran, Teetwal, and RS Pura now open to tourists.
The recent Lok Sabha elections saw the highest voter turnout in the last 35 years, indicating a growing sense of participation and ownership among Kashmir's residents. Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituencies recorded historic turnout numbers.
According to the Election Commission, Anantnag-Rajouri constituency saw a 54.3 per cent voter turnout, up from 14.3 per cent in the 2019 elections. Overall, the voter turnout in the three constituencies was 50.63 per cent, compared to 19.16 per cent in 2019.
Polling took place in 2,338 stations across the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, with live webcasting. A total of 20 candidates, including two women, contested for the Lok Sabha seat. Kashmiri migrant voters in relief camps in Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur were given the option of voting in person or by postal ballot.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the valley and high-profile events like the G20 meeting have further underscored Kashmir's newfound importance. In May, PM Modi said, "Article 370 was the agenda of only four-five families. Today it has become true that after the removal of 370, there is a feeling of more unity. The feeling of belongingness is increasing among the people of Kashmir, and hence its direct result is also visible in elections and tourism."