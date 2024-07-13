MHA Revises Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act To Expand LG's Authority

Further amendments to rule 43 specify that matters concerning Prisons, the Directorate of Prosecution, and the Forensic Science Laboratory will be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor by the Administrative Secretary of the Home Department through the Chief Secretary. The provisos also include procedures for posting and transfer of Administrative Secretaries and cadre posts of All India Services officers, which require proposals to be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor through the Administrative Secretary of the General Administration Department, also via the Chief Secretary.