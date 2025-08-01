Kashmir’s Tourism Industry Set for Revival After Major Setback

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, was a calculated attempt by Pakistan to cripple Kashmir’s economy. It was a direct strike on the Valley’s thriving tourism industry, which has seen significant growth since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Advertisment

The attackers had a clear and sinister agenda: to strike a blow to Kashmir’s booming tourism industry and incite communal unrest across the country. But their plans failed. For the first time in over three decades, the people of Kashmir rose in spontaneous protest, not just against the attack, but directly against Pakistan and its terror proxies.

These demonstrations signalled a profound shift taking place in the Valley. Kashmir’s youth, increasingly driven by aspirations for education, employment, and entrepreneurship, now view peace as the cornerstone of progress. Their response delivered a powerful message, not only to Pakistan but to the global community: Kashmiris are no longer willing to be trapped in a cycle of conflict. They want to be part of India’s growth story.

Pakistan sought to weaken Kashmir. Instead, it inadvertently strengthened the region’s resolve.

Acting on the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian armed forces launched “Operation Sindoor” on May 6, swiftly destroying nine terror camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, all within just 22 minutes.

Skirmishes between India and Pakistan continued until May 10, following which the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart to request a ceasefire, an agreement that has held since. However, India has firmly stated that any act of terror targeting its citizens will be treated as an act of war and will be met with a decisive response.

In the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmir’s tourism industry suffered a severe blow. Hotel bookings were abruptly cancelled, and many tourists who had planned visits to the Valley called off their trips. Occupancy rates in popular destinations like Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and others plummeted to zero. Even Dal Lake, usually bustling with visitors, wore a deserted look—underscoring the deep impact of the attack on the region's economic lifeline.

Also Read: US Again Claims Trump Stopped India-Pakistan War