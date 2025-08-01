US Again Claims Trump Stopped India-Pakistan War

The White House has once again asserted that President Donald Trump played a decisive role in preventing an open military conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year, alongside brokering peace in several other global hotspots.

During a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Elise Leavitt said Trump helped bring about six major ceasefires across the world in just six months, and that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

One of the countries on that list was India, but the Indian government strongly disagrees.

Leavitt listed several conflicts that Trump allegedly helped resolve, including between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and Congo, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia, and India and Pakistan.

The recent Thailand and Cambodia conflict reportedly displaced over 300,000 people due to violence. While Malaysia officially hosted the peace talks, the White House says Trump’s involvement behind the scenes made the peace possible.

"The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," Leavitt said.

The most surprising claim came when Leavitt said Trump helped stop a war between India and Pakistan, just after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

Trump had earlier claimed that the US used trade pressure to push both countries to calm down and talk. But India says that’s completely untrue.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "No leader in the world told India to stop its operation. On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer…”

Operation Sindoor targeted multiple terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and even Pakistani airbases. Indian defense sources have clarified that Pakistan’s own Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian side to request a ceasefire, without any American intervention.

