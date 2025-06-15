Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 7 Pilgrims Dead, Including 2-Year-Old Child

A devastating helicopter crash near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand has claimed the lives of seven people, including a 2-year-old child, early Sunday morning. The chopper, operated by Aryan Aviation, was carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath to Guptkashi when it met with a tragic accident near Gaurikund-Sonprayag in Rudraprayag district.

Helicopter Crash in Kedarnath Triggered by Bad Weather

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred around 5:30 AM when the helicopter encountered sudden adverse weather conditions in the Kedarnath valley. Despite efforts by the pilot to steer the aircraft out of the deteriorating conditions, the helicopter crashed into a remote forested area above Gauri Mai Khark.

Women of Nepali origin grazing cattle in the region witnessed the crash and immediately raised the alarm.

Rescue Operations by SDRF, NDRF Underway

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were immediately dispatched and have since reached the crash site. However, the remote and rugged terrain is making the rescue and recovery operation extremely challenging.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar confirmed that efforts are ongoing with the help of local residents.

List of Deceased Passengers in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

The helicopter had a total of seven individuals onboard, including the pilot and six passengers:

Captain Rajbir Singh Chauhan – Pilot, resident of Jaipur

Vikram Rawat – BKTC staff, resident of Rasi, Ukhimath

Vinod Devi – 66, resident of Uttar Pradesh

Trishti Singh – 19, resident of Uttar Pradesh

Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal – 41, resident of Gujarat

Shraddha Rajkumar Jaiswal – Resident of Maharashtra

Kashi – 2-year-old girl, resident of Maharashtra

Helicopter Accident Investigation Bureau to Probe the Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash. Initial findings suggest bad weather as the most likely reason for the incident. All helicopter services to Kedarnath and surrounding regions have been suspended temporarily.

Third Aviation Incident in Kedarnath This Season

This is the third aviation-related mishap in the Kedarnath valley this Char Dham Yatra season. Previously, two helicopters were forced to make emergency landings due to technical glitches. Similar aviation incidents have also been reported in Badrinath and Gangotri.

Authorities have assured that further updates will be provided as the rescue and recovery operation progresses.

