Kedarnath’s Gates Open with Assamese Elegance: The Japi Takes Centre Stage

In a striking fusion of tradition and devotion, the iconic Assamese Japi has been used to embellish the entrance gate of the revered Kedarnath Temple.

The handcrafted bamboo-and-silk hat, deeply rooted in Assamese heritage, stood adorned with vibrant flowers, offering a colourful and culturally rich welcome to devotees as the temple reopened on May 2, 2025.

This thoughtful addition not only enhanced the temple’s aesthetic appeal but also served as a symbolic gesture celebrating Assam’s artistic legacy on one of India's holiest pilgrimage sites.

The display of the Japi at Kedarnath has drawn praise for promoting India’s cultural diversity and unity.

