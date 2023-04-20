Keep Close Watch On The Situation At Indo-China Border: Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday instructed senior army commanders to keep a close watch on the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China amid the ongoing dispute with China as tensions continues to flare and the situation remains perilous at the Indo-China border.

The union minister was speaking at the army commanders’ conference when he exuded confidence in the army for any emergency as he referred to the eastern Ladakh border standoff. However, Rajnath Singh said that the ongoing talks for a peaceful solution to the issue will continue and that retreat and de-escalation is the best way forward.

This comes as the dispute between India and China in Ladakh stretches on now for more than three years. Disengagement has taken place in four rounds including at Galwan Valley, Gogra (PP-17A), Pangong Tso and Hot Springs (PP-15).

Rajnath Singh said at the conference that the Centre’s approach has always been to provide the best weapons and equipment to the army. He said that we have to ready for every situation.

The army has quickly built infrastructure in eastern Ladakh which has helped strengthen the watch on the border areas, he further said.

Moreover, cyber information, mass communication, trade and finance will be very important in the future conflicts, according to Rajnath Singh.

It may be noted that as many as 17 rounds of talks have taken place between the Indian army and the Chinese forces so far, however, very less steps have been taken regarding the Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) which is located on the Depsang and Demchok sectors.