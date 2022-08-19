Keep Special Vigilance In Border States: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked the Directors General of Police (DGPs) of borders states to keep special vigil as demography in the border areas of the country is changing.

Shah, while addressing the National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference, 2022, asked the DGPs that it was their responsibilities to collect information about all technical and strategies in their states.

Since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, Shah said, he did not only give a thrust to the internal security of the country but instead strengthened the mechanism to face unprecedented challenges.

He further stressed that states should give topmost priority to national security issues for, he believes, is the fight for future of the country and the youth, due to which everyone must come together and win at any cost.

Shah further added the central government has achieved greater success in the field of internal security while dealing with terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, several extremist groups in the northeast and Left Wing Extremism.