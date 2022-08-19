Assam Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade III & IV to be Held in 1,258 Centres

The direct recruitment exam for Grade III and IV of the Assam government will be held at 1,258 centres across the state on August 21 and 28.

Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati, Chairman of Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), RC Jain said that the examination will be conducted under strict vigilance and no untoward incident could take place during the examination.

The press conference was also attended by SEBA Secretary Naranarayan Nath and Chairman of the Commission formed for Grade IV posts Kalyan Chakrabarty.

The students will not be allowed to bring along with them mobile phone (even if it is off) in the examination hall. The candidates will not be allowed to carry any electronic items, storage media device like smart watch, heath bands, electric scanner, Bluetooth device, microphone etc.

The candidates will also not be allowed to carry calculator, pendrive, paper sheets etc. They will also not be allowed to carry any printed or written books.

However, the candidates will only be allowed to carry the admit cards with relevant photographs attached provided by the concerned authority, pen, pencil, eraser, credit card and debit card will only be allowed in the examination hall.

The SEBA officials mentioned that the items which are not allowed to enter the examination hall will be under the responsibility of the candidates and that the authority will not be responsible if any such items will be lost by the candidates.

They further mentioned that the candidates will have to submit the OMR sheets along with the question papers or else they will be marked absent.

The officials further stated that Section 144 will be imposed in a radius of 100 metres in and around the examination centres.

A total of 14 lakhs 30 thousand 338 candidates will appear in the examination. The Grade III and IV posts exam for 48 departments will be held together.

The examination for Class VIII and above will be held from 10 to 12 Noon while the examination for Class X and above candidates will be held from 2 to 4pm.

The Grade III examination will be held on August 28 and examination fir HS and above candidates will be conducted from 10-12 noon while the examination for graduate and above level will be held from 2-4 pm.

The examination for drivers will be held on September 11 from 10-12 noon.

On August 21, examinations will be held in 24 districts while on August 28, the examination will be held in 25 districts.

Moreover, internet services will be suspended in 25 districts of Assam on August 21 and 28 for four hours in lieu of the examination.