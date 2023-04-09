‘Keep Your Empty Threats to Yourself’, Congress Leader to Assam CM

The fresh Congress versus Himanta Biswa Sarma began with Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Adani and Rs 20,000 crores. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi doubled down on his allegations against the Adani Group and suggested that the Congress leaders switching to BJP was a mere distraction.

“They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday!” Gandhi said in a tweet. The question remains the same - who has ₹20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday posting graphics that named five Congress turncoats, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, to spell Adani.

Replying to Rahul Gandhi, the Assam CM stated that it was their “decency” to not question him on the Bofors scam and National Herald scam cases. He further said that he would meet the Congress leader at the court.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, the Assam chief minister tweeted on Saturday, “It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Any way we will meet in the Court of Law.”

In March, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning whose Rs 20,000 crores has gone into industrialist Gautam Adani’s shell companies as he himself couldn’t have generated the amount. Rahul also questioned Gautam Adani’s relationship with PM Modi.