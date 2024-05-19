Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Targeting AAP with 'Operation Jhaadu'

During a press conference on Saturday, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh. “They are after our party and sending our leaders to jail one after another… Today you have sent my PA (Bibhav Kumar) to jail,” he said, adding that the BJP plans to jail AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj as well. Kejriwal announced, “I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail.”