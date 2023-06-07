Kejriwal Breaks Down While Speaking About Manish Sisodia, His Contributions

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday got emotional while speaking about the contributions of jailed AAP leader and former Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia.
Speaking about Sisodia who has been in jail since February this year, Kejriwal said that the Centre was attempting to "stop the revolution in education" in schools in the national capital.
"We have to continue to carry forward his dream. We do not have let stop his work. He (Manish Sisodia) will come out (jail) very soon. The truth will never vanquish," an emotional Kejriwal said after inaugurating a new building at Dr Ambedkar School of specialised excellence in Dariyapur Kalyan here.
In an apparent reference to the BJP-led Central government, without naming them, Kejriwal said some people want to "ensure the revolution in education in Delhi schools is finished."
"We will not let it finish. It was the dream of Manish Sisodia to see that every child should get the best possible education," he said.
Kejriwal also accused the ruling BJP government of framing Sisodia in false cases.
"They framed Manish Sisodia in false cases and got him arrested. He is in jail for many months. Why is he behind bars?" Kejriwal asked, adding that, "Big goons are roaming around in the country. But they do not arrest them".
Kejriwal further said that he believe Sisodia was jailed as he was providing good education to students, and building good schools.
"Had he (Sisodia) not done such a good job in the education sector, he would not have been arrested," Kejriwal said.
"They can't tolerate seeing that Aam Admi Party is doing well in revolutionizing education in Delhi. Everyone is talking about our good work around the country. They say, people of the country, AAP is building good schools in New Delhi".
"They can't tolerate seeing students getting good marks in the exam. Children from poor families are receiving a good education. Such things hurt them," Kejriwal lashed out at BJP, without naming them.
On Monday, the Delhi High Court had rejected Sisodia’s interim bail plea for six weeks in connection to the alleged State Excise policy case. He recently moved an interim bail citing his wife's illness and sought six weeks of bail.