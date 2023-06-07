Kejriwal Breaks Down While Speaking About Manish Sisodia, His Contributions

Speaking about Sisodia who has been in jail since February this year, Kejriwal said that the Centre was attempting to "stop the revolution in education" in schools in the national capital.

"We have to continue to carry forward his dream. We do not have let stop his work. He (Manish Sisodia) will come out (jail) very soon. The truth will never vanquish," an emotional Kejriwal said after inaugurating a new building at Dr Ambedkar School of specialised excellence in Dariyapur Kalyan here.