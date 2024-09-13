Kejriwal Granted Bail, But Barred from Office, Cannot Sign Files Without LG Consent

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the alleged liquor excise policy case, but with significant restrictions that limit his ability to govern.

While the court ordered his release after nearly six months in jail, Kejriwal will not be allowed to enter his office at the Delhi Secretariat or sign any files without the consent of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

These conditions effectively make Kejriwal a 'shackled' chief minister, as his ability to carry out his official duties remains heavily restricted.